|
|
Mary A. Roemer
Plymouth - May 21, 2019 age 74. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Michelle (Mark) Hovasse. Proud grandmother of Kishuana Slater, Jacob Hovasse, and Corbin Hovasse. Great grandmother of Kaiyden Hovasse, and Laken Hovasse. Dear sister of Robert Zarter, Michael (Cindy) Zarter, and the late Charles (Marjie) Zarter. Visitation Thursday May 23rd 11:30 AM until the 12:30 PM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Drive, Northville. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 22, 2019