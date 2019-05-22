Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
133 Orchard Drive
Northville, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
133 Orchard Drive
Northville, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Roemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Roemer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary A. Roemer Obituary
Mary A. Roemer

Plymouth - May 21, 2019 age 74. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Michelle (Mark) Hovasse. Proud grandmother of Kishuana Slater, Jacob Hovasse, and Corbin Hovasse. Great grandmother of Kaiyden Hovasse, and Laken Hovasse. Dear sister of Robert Zarter, Michael (Cindy) Zarter, and the late Charles (Marjie) Zarter. Visitation Thursday May 23rd 11:30 AM until the 12:30 PM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Drive, Northville. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now