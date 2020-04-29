Resources
Mary A. "Marge" Zielinski

Plymouth - passed away peacefully April 24, 2020 at the age of 95. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Aloysius, loving mother of Mike (Jan), Shirley (Donald) Oryschak, and Mark (Connie), proud grandmother of Lisa (Brian) Carlson, Sarah Oryschak, Stephanie and Nathan Zielinski, and dear sister of Emil Zapalski. A private family service was held and Mary was laid to rest next to Aloysius at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Please share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
