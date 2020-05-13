|
Sister Mary Agnes Malburg
UTICA - Sister Mary Agnes Malburg, XS, the last member of the Xavier Sisters, died on May 11, 2020 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. She was born in in Macomb County on January 7, 1936 to John and Agnes (Rhein) Malburg. Sister Mary Agnes was baptized Martha Clara. She had nine sisters and brothers, Helen, Leo, Louise, George, John, Irene, Andrew, and Sylvester, and was the second youngest. Sister Mary Agnes entered the Xavier Sisters community on September 24, 1963 where she spent 57 years serving the poor primarily in Detroit and suburbs. She assisted with great kindness hundreds of homeless, adolescent girls and adults. Some of her ministries also included Heartline, a live-in house for women completing jail terms, as well as Medilodge Nursing Home, Fraser Villa and American House where she provided spiritual services for the residents. A resident of American House since November 2016, Sister Mary Agnes passed away peacefully in Sterling Heights. She is survived by her sister Irene Brender, brothers Sylvester and Andrew, and several nieces and nephews. Wm. Sullivan and Son Funeral Home in Utica will arrange burial services. A graveside prayer service at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township will take place on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. Funeral services will include a Memorial Mass at St. Michael Church, Sterling Hts. at a future date
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020