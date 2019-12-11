|
Mary Agnes Pachy
Age 97 of Allen Park. December 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Steve Pachy. Loving mother of Steve Jr. (Donna) Pachy, Patricia Pachy and Joseph (Jean) Pachy. Proud grandmother of Jeralyn and Jacqueline. Great grandmother of Preston, Owen and Carson. Survived also by many loving nieces, nephews and sister-in-law Helen Piscitello. Preceded in death by daughter Sandra Pachy. Visitation Wednesday 3-8pm at The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (corner of Goddard). Instate Thursday 9:30am until 10am Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Allen Park. Interment Our Lady of Hope. Visit www.martenson.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019