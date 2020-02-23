Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Westland - Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert Kernahan. Loving mother of Patrick M. (Mary C.) Kernahan. Cherished sister of Blanche Brown, Nancy Fischer, Carlene Sullivan, Patricia Giacomini, Virginia Gardstrom, Lawrence Lamontagne, Terri Davis, Robert Lamontagne, and the late Claire O'Brien, Irene Musial, Theresa Owens, Clifford Lamontagne, Yvette Lamontagne, Joseph Lamontagne, and Henry Lamontagne. Also survived by her beloved cat Cali. Alice was a nurse for over 35 years. Memorials suggested to Westland Goodfellows or Angela Hospice.www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2020
