|
|
Mary Ann Bowman
Howell - Mary Ann Bowman, age 86 of Howell passed away February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arvel Troy Bowman, Jr. Dear mother of Deborah (Dan) Bainbridge, Cynthia (Al) Decker, John (the late Susan), David and the late Charles. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Dan, Doug and David and several great-grandchildren. Visitation 2:30 - 7 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 5, 2019