Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc
21620 Greater Mack Ave.
St. Clair Shores, MI
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc
21620 Greater Mack Ave.
St. Clair Shores, MI
1945 - 2019
Mary Ann Brady Obituary
Mary Ann Brady

- - Age 74, passed away July 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard for 55 years. Devoted mother of Scott (Mari-Terese Michael), Kelley (Michael) Campbell, and Matt (Becky). Doting grandmother of Erin and Drew, loving step grandmother of Alex (Rachel) Buckman, Michael, Jr. (Jacqueline) Campbell, Matt (Alecia) Campbell and Melissa (Jeremy) Zinke and step great-grandmother of 7. Memorial visitation Friday 11:30am until the 12:00noon mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (22412 Overlake, St. Clair Shores). In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the . . Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
