Mary Ann Brown
- - Mary Ann (Dimple) Brown was born April 16, 1946 to James Carter and Annie Long, who preceded her in death. Mary was the first child of the union. Mary had eight siblings Vernell Cater and Dora Dailey preceded her in death. Mary was educated through the Detroit Public School system and graduated in 1965. Mary was employed by Kmart Corporation from 1974 until closing of many of their stores in 2011.
Richard Brown was introduced to Mary in December, 1965 and they were married three months later in March for 53 years. From this union, three children were born. Richard and Mary loved to travel and have visited places such as Cancun, Key West, Bahamas, Hawaii, Toronto and many other locations, Mary also loved spending time with her family in Orlando Florida; she also loved her shiatsu Jacoby.
Mary was introduced to Christ at an early ago and was a long time member of Lemay Church of Christ in Detroit.
Mary departed this life on Monday, March 11, 2019. Surrounded by her loving family, she leaves to cherish her memory, A devoted husband Richard Sr, one son, Richard Jr. and two daughters Ronda (Bobby) and Tamica (Sherron Sr.), seven grandkids, Whitney, Quanzell, Jasmine, Myron Jr., Nathan, Shania, and Sherron II and eight great grandkids, Julian, London, Adrianna, Ezra, Layla, Jakayla, Quanzell and Mia.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019