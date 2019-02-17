|
|
Mary Ann Cox
Rochester Hills - Mary Ann Cox (Williams) was born in Murray, KY on February 13, 1935 and died on February 14, 2019 in Rochester Hills, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lola and Milton Williams and her siblings, Earl Williams, Ardith Burnette, Norma Williams and Elna Rickman. She is survived by her children, Sue Luke (Curt), Steve Cox, Dave Cox and Julie Giattino-Declerck (Dave); grandchildren, Matt, Michelle and Kate Luke, Sarah Vaughn Davis (Andrew), David Vaughn and Vinnie Giattino, James, Maria, Daniel and Nate Cox, Stephany, Daisy and John Cox and one great-grandchild, Chloe Luke. Rest in peace dear mother and grandmother. We pray that you have been embraced by God and his angels. Visitation Saturday, February 23 from 12 p.m. until memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home, 420 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI.
www.kinsey-garrett.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019