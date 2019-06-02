Services
Duzak Funeral & Cremation Center
16600 W Warren Ave
Detroit, MI 48228
(313) 584-5050
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
14025 Twelve Mile Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
14025 Twelve Mile Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Resources
Mary Ann Furmanek Obituary
Mary Ann Furmanek

Trenton - Mary Ann entered into eternal life on May 10, 2019 at the age of 78. Predeceased by her loving companion, Russ VanZanten. She left behind her "fur baby", Bridgette. Loving daughter of the late Irene and John Furmanek. Dear sister to the late Richard Furmanek. Survived by niece Amy and sister-in-law, Delphine. Mary Ann retired as an Executive Assistant from Ford Motor Company. Memorial service will be held on June 8, 2019 at St. Faustina Catholic Church, 14025 Twelve Mile Road, Warren, MI 48088. Gathering at 9:30am with memorial Mass at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to or Capuchin Soup Kitchen.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
