Mary Ann Giorgio
Grosse Pointe Shores - May 10, 2020. Age 88. Loving mother of Paula (Marty) Monforton, Rosanne (John) Bertakis, Anthony (Christine) Giorgio, Mike (Michelle) Giorgio and Nick Giorgio. Proud grandmother of Cristina (Jonathan) Buhe, Nicole Monforton, Nick Monforton, Cara Monforton, Marissa Monforton, Nolan Monforton, Marianna Bertakis, Christa Bertakis, Alexandra Bertakis, Carina Bertakis, Lauren (Zack) Hicks, Tony Giorgio, Jr., Angela Giorgio, Frank Giorgio, Trina Giorgio and great grandmother of Isabella and Jackson Buhe. Dearest sister of Mary (the late John) Pellegrino and Anthony (Barbara) DiLorenzo. Mary Ann's greatest pride was being a mother and grandmother to an ever-growing family who adored her. She had an unparalleled vivacity and lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Mary Ann loved to laugh, had a terrific sense of humor and hosted some of the most memorable dinner parties and luncheons. She was known for being an exceptional host, especially to friends she held dear. She was admired for her sense of style, sharp intelligence, overwhelming generosity and compassion. Mary Ann found selfless joy in being of assistance to others. Every week she served as a volunteer at St. John's Hospital for over 35 years, brightening the days of those who needed it most. Her elegance, grace, and zest for life will be deeply missed. The family will hold a private Mass at a later date. Donations to Cure Alzheimer's Fund 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 are greatly appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020