Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McClung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann McClung

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann McClung Obituary
Mary Ann McClung

of Garden City - Passed away peacefully January 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Mary was the wife and high school sweetheart of Clarence for 66 years. She was the loving mother of Donald (Sue), Kenneth, Rebecca (Brian) Craft, Deborah (Mike) Sheppard, Brenda (Don) Rodzik and the late Clarence Randall. Cherished grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 16. The family will receive visitors Saturday at 10 a.m. at Alpha Baptist Church, 28051 W. Chicago Ave. (W. of Inkster) until the time of Service at 12 p.m. To share a "Memorial Tribute" please visit www.griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -