Mary Ann McClung
of Garden City - Passed away peacefully January 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Mary was the wife and high school sweetheart of Clarence for 66 years. She was the loving mother of Donald (Sue), Kenneth, Rebecca (Brian) Craft, Deborah (Mike) Sheppard, Brenda (Don) Rodzik and the late Clarence Randall. Cherished grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 16. The family will receive visitors Saturday at 10 a.m. at Alpha Baptist Church, 28051 W. Chicago Ave. (W. of Inkster) until the time of Service at 12 p.m. To share a "Memorial Tribute" please visit www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020