Mary Ann (McDonald) Montpetit
1934 - 2020
Mary Ann Montpetit (McDonald)

Mary Ann Montpetit (McDonald) entered eternal life on November 17, 2020 at home after a long illness, surrounded by her family. She was 86. Mary Ann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, an inspiring role model and a skilled and compassionate counselor with a master's degree in social work. She also earned her degree in ACSW.

A graduate of Saint Ambrose High School, University of Detroit and Wayne State University, Mary Ann helped many clients during her 25-year career.

She also had the respect of numerous peers as a supervisor, passing along valuable skills acquired through her studies and experience.

Mary Ann's life was devoted to her husband of 65 years and to her children and family. She was admired and loved by so many people in her life.

Mary Ann's faith was always important to her, beginning as a young child at St. Ambrose Parish. As a young adult, she joined the Third Order of St. Francis where she met her husband and was active at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish and loved spending time at the Divine Mercy Center. She had a devotion to Blessed Solanus Casey and frequently shared her faith with others. Her loving, Godly influence will be missed by all of us.

She is survived by her loving husband, Hubert Montpetit, and her four children: Dr. Gregory Montpetit (Lisa), Michael Montpetit (Susan), Anne Fulbright (Dr. Martin Sullivan), and John Montpetit. Also survived by her grandchildren: Andrew Montpetit (Hannah), Megan Montpetit, Maxwell Montpetit, Michelle Montpetit, Renée Montpetit, Katie Ryan (Christopher), James Fulbright, Elizabeth Fulbright, Vic Sullivan, Evan Sullivan, Joseph Montpetit, and Jason Montpetit. Great-grandchildren including Maria and Clare Montpetit. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas J. McDonald, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be at Our Lady Star of the Sea church 467 Fairford Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 at 12 Noon Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Livestreaming will be available at www.olsos.org/news/funeral masses.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Divine Mercy Center located at 33826 Beaconsfield St, Clinton Township, MI 48035




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Our Lady Star of the Sea
Memories & Condolences

November 22, 2020
Dear Hugh and family, please accept my sympathy on learning that Mary Ann has passed over , free of pain and illness. I will miss seeing her at Mass and her compassionate personality. Also, Tom, you have my sympathy also. May the Holy Spirit comfort all of you.
Mary Ann Chaperon Scholtz
Friend
November 22, 2020
Mom and Dad loved their walks by the lake.
Mom and Dad loved their walks by the lake.
Mike Montpetit
Son
November 25, 2020
You were a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul. Aunt Marianne you will be missed by all who loved you. You and Uncle Hugh were so close to our family, you became family. I'm so glad I had the chance to speak to you recently. Thanks for being a friend to my mom and our family.
Loretta Bernhardt
Family Friend
November 25, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. My memories of Aunt MaryAnn are staying at her house as a child, playing flashlight on the living room ceiling at night, making homemade play dough, and her taking my sister and I our every year for my sister's birthday. May God wrap His loving arms around you and hold you tightly.
Maria DeKimpe (DeBeau)
Friend
