Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Mary Motyka
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22430 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22430 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Motyka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Motyka


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Motyka Obituary
Mary Ann Motyka

Rochester Hills - Age 82, passed away June 9th, 2019. She joins her beloved husband of 62 cherished years of marriage, Henry Motyka, in eternal rest. Dear sister of Thomas Guzicki, Robert Guzicki, Gerard Guzicki, and Kathy Steber. Treasured aunt to many nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13 from 2-8PM at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Funeral Friday, June 14 instate 10:30AM until time of mass at 11AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave., Dearborn. Mary Ann will be laid to rest at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorials in her honor may be made out to The Capuchin Soup Kitchen, The Dominican Cloistered Nuns, or . Share a memory and read the full obituary at howepeterson.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now