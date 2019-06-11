|
Mary Ann Motyka
Rochester Hills - Age 82, passed away June 9th, 2019. She joins her beloved husband of 62 cherished years of marriage, Henry Motyka, in eternal rest. Dear sister of Thomas Guzicki, Robert Guzicki, Gerard Guzicki, and Kathy Steber. Treasured aunt to many nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13 from 2-8PM at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Funeral Friday, June 14 instate 10:30AM until time of mass at 11AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave., Dearborn. Mary Ann will be laid to rest at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorials in her honor may be made out to The Capuchin Soup Kitchen, The Dominican Cloistered Nuns, or . Share a memory and read the full obituary at howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 11 to June 12, 2019