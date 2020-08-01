1/1
Mary Ann Ourso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Ourso

Mary Ann Ourso, of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at 89 years of age. Loving mother of Susan (Noral) Ford and Karen (Scott) McPhedran. Adoring grandmother of Nathan (Courtney Ford), Jordan Ford, Allison McPhedran (Danny Pizzimenti), and Hannah (Phil) Byrd. Cherished great-grandmother of Ethan, Iris, Micah and JR Ford.

She is predeceased by her husband of 43 years, David B. Ourso, Jr., her brother Bill Robbins, sister-in-law Margaret Robbins, and grandson, Aaron Ford. Mary Ann treasured many and likewise was treasured by many - she will be surely missed.

To celebrate the life of Mary Ann Ourso, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 @ 242 Community Church, 35475 Five Mile Rd in Livonia, MI.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to: Detroit Friendship House, 9540 Conant Street Hamtramck, MI 48212 www.detroitfriendshiphouse.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved