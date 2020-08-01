Mary Ann Ourso
Mary Ann Ourso, of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at 89 years of age. Loving mother of Susan (Noral) Ford and Karen (Scott) McPhedran. Adoring grandmother of Nathan (Courtney Ford), Jordan Ford, Allison McPhedran (Danny Pizzimenti), and Hannah (Phil) Byrd. Cherished great-grandmother of Ethan, Iris, Micah and JR Ford.
She is predeceased by her husband of 43 years, David B. Ourso, Jr., her brother Bill Robbins, sister-in-law Margaret Robbins, and grandson, Aaron Ford. Mary Ann treasured many and likewise was treasured by many - she will be surely missed.
To celebrate the life of Mary Ann Ourso, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 @ 242 Community Church, 35475 Five Mile Rd in Livonia, MI.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to: Detroit Friendship House, 9540 Conant Street Hamtramck, MI 48212 www.detroitfriendshiphouse.org