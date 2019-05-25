|
Mary Ann Owens
Carefree, AZ - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Mary Ann Owens, a devoted Wife, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Mary Ann passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 surrounded by her family in Carefree, Arizona. She was born in 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to Burnham and Marie (Brinkman) Freeman. She attended St. Vincent de Paul High School in Detroit (Class of 1949), where she was the unofficial leader of a teenage girl gang - her sense of adventure led to lifelong friendships and a passion for travel and thrill seeking. She stayed in touch with many school friends over the years including arranging reunions and mass.
Mary Ann was married to the love of her life, Peter Owens for 40 years until his passing in 2014. Mary Ann and Peter once sailed from the Ford Yacht Club in Grosse Ile, Michigan on their sailboat the "Mary Ann" through Lake Erie to Nova Scotia, Canada. They also hiked the 182-mile Wainwright Trail in England more than once.
She worked and retired from Ford Motor Company, later founding MAO Graphics (a graphic arts company in Southfield, Michigan) with her husband Peter.
Mary Ann was a passionate islander on Grosse Ile, Michigan and worked/volunteered for the Grosse Ile Historical Society, the Ford Yacht Club, the Ile Camera Newspaper, Goodfellows Charity, the Great Lakes Maritime Institute, delivered for Meals on Wheels and worked the election polls.
Mary Ann was an enthusiastic and unwavering DETROIT LIONS FAN, she loved her boys. She was often seen marching in Detroit's St Patrick's Day parades with her friends. She was also an avid writer for travel publications. Her strongly worded, often humorous letters to everyone from presidents to editors are most remembered and cherished by her family and friends. Many of whom were at the mercy of her quick wit.
Mary Ann is survived by her children William (Mary) Stage, Michael (Yvonne) Myers, James (Jody) Myers, Maureen (Joseph) Kaiser as well as stepdaughters Madeline (Dave) Clark, Janet (Jeff) Kusch, Pamela (Mark) Batungbacal and Jennifer (Brian) Kok. She will also be greatly missed by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held this summer for friends and family on Saturday, August 10th, 2019.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 25, 2019