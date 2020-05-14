Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Porzondek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann (Marys'ka) Porzondek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann (Marys'ka) Porzondek Obituary
Mary Ann (Marys'ka) Porzondek

Shelby Township - Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side,at the age of 93, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1927 in Detroit to the late Alexander and Anna (Folta) Guzowski. Mary Ann was a devoted daughter and loving sister to Alexander (Ace) Gordon and Frank Guzowski who preceded her in death. Mary Ann was the loving wife of Ralph Porzondek, who left us all too early in life and the proud mother of eight children: Randy (Barbara) Porzondek, Nancy (Mike) Taylor, John (Bryan) Porzondek, Tom (Pam) Parke, Annette (Porzondek) Baka, David (Pauline) Porzondek, Laure (Bill) Gratopp, Danny Porzondek (Aimee Baranski). She was blessed with 16 grandchildren: Becky, Amy, Jason, Patrick, Katie, Christopher, Nicholas, Jeremy, Jenna, Tricia, Andrew, Ashley, Johnathan, Emily, Carly, Sara and doubly blessed with 19 great grandchildren. She also cherished being called "Ma" by many friends of her children. Mary Ann's journey as a key punch operator began at age 17 working for the Department of Defense during WWII and ultimately started her own key punch business in her home, MAPP Services. She was able to secure the national payroll account for Fruehauf Corporation, enabling her to financially care for her family for many years. Mary Ann was a member of the Warren Polka Boosters, Warren-Centerline Senior Connections and St. Patrick Senior Center. During the summer and fall you would always find her at every church festival dancing to the live bands. She was a beautiful ballroom dancer who loved to dance so much that she would get strangers up dancing who ultimately became new friends. Her passions were her Polish heritage, which she lovingly instilled in her children, dancing, knitting, crocheting and gardening. Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, a celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to the American Red Cross or personal .

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -