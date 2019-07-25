Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
467 Fairford Rd
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
467 Fairford Rd
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Mary Ann Ruemenapp

St. Clair Shores - Mary Ann Ruemenapp, age 87, July 23, 2019. She leaves behind her husband of almost 65 years, Harold Ruemenapp . Loving mother of Barbara (Mike) Meeusen, John (Sylise), Dave (Linda), and Steve (Heather). Loved grandmother of Bereket, Sarah, Benjamin, Joey, Meghann, Kathryn, Adam, and Karen. Memorial gathering Friday 9:30 AM until time of memorial Mass 10 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 467 Fairford Rd, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Capuchin's in Mary Ann's memory.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 25, 2019
