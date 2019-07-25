|
Mary Ann Ruemenapp
St. Clair Shores - Mary Ann Ruemenapp, age 87, July 23, 2019. She leaves behind her husband of almost 65 years, Harold Ruemenapp . Loving mother of Barbara (Mike) Meeusen, John (Sylise), Dave (Linda), and Steve (Heather). Loved grandmother of Bereket, Sarah, Benjamin, Joey, Meghann, Kathryn, Adam, and Karen. Memorial gathering Friday 9:30 AM until time of memorial Mass 10 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 467 Fairford Rd, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Capuchin's in Mary Ann's memory.
