John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Rosary
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
31530 Beechwood
Garden City, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
31530 Beechwood
Garden City, MI
Mary Ann Wozniak

Garden City - Age 89, June 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Jackie (Tom) Sulkowski, David (Sandy), Patty (Tim) Marsh, Pam (Joe) Ianni, Rick (Trish) and the late Mark. Dear mother-in-law of Eva. Cherished grandmother of 20. Dear great grandmother of 16. She retired from Hudsons after 30 years. Visitation Thursday 2-8pm with a 7pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Friday 9:30am until the 10am Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.). Family suggests memorials to Capuchin Charities. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019
