|
|
Mary Ann Wozniak
Garden City - Age 89, June 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Jackie (Tom) Sulkowski, David (Sandy), Patty (Tim) Marsh, Pam (Joe) Ianni, Rick (Trish) and the late Mark. Dear mother-in-law of Eva. Cherished grandmother of 20. Dear great grandmother of 16. She retired from Hudsons after 30 years. Visitation Thursday 2-8pm with a 7pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Friday 9:30am until the 10am Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.). Family suggests memorials to Capuchin Charities. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019