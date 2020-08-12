Mary Anne James
Mary Anne James, age 68, died August 10, 2020. She was born December 29, 1951 to Matthew and Ann Najmowicz. Beloved sister of Robert (Geneva) Najmowicz and Susan (the late Michael Siniarski) Najmowicz. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents. She was a sweet, sweet person, was very loving and enjoyed good times with family and friends. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. Visitation Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4-8 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home, 45100 Warren Rd, Canton. Instate Friday, August 14, 2020 10:30 am until time of Mass at 11 am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Rd, Canton. Please share a memory of Mary Anne at www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com
.