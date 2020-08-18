Mary Anne Johnston Farley
Farmington Hills - Mary Anne Johnston Farley, age 88 of Farmington Hills, passed away August 13th, 2020. Wife of the late John. Loving mother of Leisa (Chuck) Passarelli, Ken, John Jr., and Christopher. Cherished Grammy of Travis, Kaleigh and Tessa Passarelli, and Claire, Adam and Larissa Farley. Dear sister of Ramona Souter, the late Earl Johnston II, the late Justine Schwope and the late Eleanor Turk. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, Aug. 21, 5-8pm with a 7pm Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In State Saturday, Aug. 22, 10am, until time of Funeral Mass 10:30am at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial donations appreciated to the National Kidney Foundation
