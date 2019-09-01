Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Baker Berry


1930 - 2019
Mary Baker Berry Obituary
Mary Baker Berry

- - Mary Baker Berry, age 89, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019. Loving mother of Patricia Elaine Berry and the late Norman Herbert Berry III. Beloved wife of the late Norman Herbert Berry, Jr. (Cherie Killian Baker). Preceded in death by her dear parents S. Frank Baker and Katherine White Baker, her sister Jane Baker, and brother Stanley David Baker. Family will receive friends Friday, September 6, 5-7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Service Saturday, September 7, 11am at First Presbyterian Church, 1669 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes are suggested to The Kingswood Restoration Fund, c/o Cranbrook Schools P.O. Box 77000 Detroit, MI 48227-0428.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
