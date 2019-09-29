|
Mary Barbara Reynolds Terry
Grosse Pointe Farms - Mary Barbara Reynolds Terry, 94, of Grosse Pointe Farms, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019. Born November 9, 1924 to Mildred (Malloy) Reynolds and John A. Reynolds, Barb was a lifelong resident of Grosse Pointe. She was a graduate of the Academy of the Sacred Heart, where she excelled at field hockey. In 1946, she was married to Sydney L. Terry, the love of her life, at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church. Together, they raised their six loving children and traveled the world. For over 62 years, amid friends and family, their fairy tale romance flourished, until 2009, when Syd passed away.
Barb was always a fierce competitor. She especially enjoyed playing golf and tennis at the Country Club of Detroit, where she was an active member for many years. More recently, she played bridge and attended dinner and theater outings with her friends.
Barb was active in church and community affairs. For many years she served on the St. Paul Altar Society. She was also a longtme volunteer for the Bon Secours Hospital Assistance League.
In addition to Syd, Barb was predeceased by two brothers, John A. Reynolds, Jr., and J. Lawrence Reynolds, and a great-granddaughter, Jessica Terry. Barb is survived by her devoted children, Christopher Terry (Mary), Mark Terry (Kathi), Sheila Tomkinson, Kathleen Terry, S. Lee Terry, Jr. (Kathryn), and Martha Dempsey (Joe); her brother, Dennis Reynolds; and her sister, Sarah Macaluso. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Barb will be inurned in the Columbarium at St. Paul on the Lake, beside her beloved Syd, in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen at cskdetroit.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019