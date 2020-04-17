Resources
Canton - Age 93. April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George. Dearest mother of Sue (Bill) Stewart, Cathy (Pat) Stewart and the late Mary Ann Bradley. Dear sister of Margaret Hoelscher. Cherished grandmother of Bill (Melissa), Meghan, Elizabeth and William and great-grandmother of Emily and Patrick. Funeral service Monday from the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) A Memorial Mass & Celebration will be held at a later date. Donations to Angela Hospice would be appreciated. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.

