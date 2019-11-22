|
Mary Bush
Wixom - Age 70, November 16, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Loving mother of Andrea (Eric) Grimes, Heather Adams, Jonathon (Elizabeth) Stipanovich and Emily (Garrett) Munson. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa, Jessica, Madison, Michael, Evan, Reagan, Sophia, Harper and Elsie. Adored great grandmother of Levi and Harlie. Dear sister of Paul Kightlinger. She was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Family to hold a memorial at a later date. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019