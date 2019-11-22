Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Bush

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Bush Obituary
Mary Bush

Wixom - Age 70, November 16, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Loving mother of Andrea (Eric) Grimes, Heather Adams, Jonathon (Elizabeth) Stipanovich and Emily (Garrett) Munson. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa, Jessica, Madison, Michael, Evan, Reagan, Sophia, Harper and Elsie. Adored great grandmother of Levi and Harlie. Dear sister of Paul Kightlinger. She was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Family to hold a memorial at a later date. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -