Mary C. Courtney
- - Mary C. Courtney (nee: Ivory), age 99, passed away June 7, 2019. Mary was born September 9, 1919 in Detroit to David and Margaret Ivory. She had four siblings. Loving mother to six children: Mary (Jeff) Smith, Brian, Daniel (Julie), and Hugh. Preceded in death by her son David, daughter Ann Marie, and husband Frank Courtney. Also survived by her dear grandchildren: Colleen and Kiera Courtney, Kevin (Rowena) and Christopher (Paige Steen) Smith, two great-grandchildren, and special niece Kathleen (Ken) Snooks. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorial donations in Mary's name appreciated to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, https://cskdetroit.org/ Share memories at www.tributes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019