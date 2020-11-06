Mary C. SimpsonMary C. Simpson, known to all as "Corky", age 96, of Bloomfield Hills, MI, originally of Minneapolis, MN, passed away peacefully on October 30th at Beaumont Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Robert Burson and John Simpson. Survived by partner Gerald Matz. Mother of Malcolm Clark Burson and Susan Mills Burson. Grandmother of four and great-grandmother of four. A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring 2021 at Christ Church Cranbrook, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the local charity of your choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.View obituary and sign tribute wall at