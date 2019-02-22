|
Mary Camilla Pfeffer
- - Pfeffer, Mary Camilla died on February 18, 2019. Loving wife of Dean for 67 years. Mother of Suzanne (Thomas) Goldsmith, Katherine (Jack) Pross, Robert (Wendy) Pfeffer, Daniel (Michele) Pfeffer, Doni (Kris) Houghtaling and Jacqueline (Craig) Hyde. Grandmother of 17, great-grandmother of 6, sister to Kevin MacDonell, Margaret Lisuzzo, sister-in-law to Gary (Patricia) Pfeffer, Gail Delp. Visitation O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Homes, Novi. Sunday, February 24 from 2-7pm. Scripture 6pm. In state 10:30am Monday, St. Joseph Church, South Lyon, Mass 11:00am. Burial 2:30pm Holy Sepulchre, Southfield, MI
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019