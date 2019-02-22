Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
South Lyon, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
South Lyon, MI
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Holy Sepulchre
Southfield, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pfeffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Camilla Pfeffer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Camilla Pfeffer Obituary
Mary Camilla Pfeffer

- - Pfeffer, Mary Camilla died on February 18, 2019. Loving wife of Dean for 67 years. Mother of Suzanne (Thomas) Goldsmith, Katherine (Jack) Pross, Robert (Wendy) Pfeffer, Daniel (Michele) Pfeffer, Doni (Kris) Houghtaling and Jacqueline (Craig) Hyde. Grandmother of 17, great-grandmother of 6, sister to Kevin MacDonell, Margaret Lisuzzo, sister-in-law to Gary (Patricia) Pfeffer, Gail Delp. Visitation O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Homes, Novi. Sunday, February 24 from 2-7pm. Scripture 6pm. In state 10:30am Monday, St. Joseph Church, South Lyon, Mass 11:00am. Burial 2:30pm Holy Sepulchre, Southfield, MI

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now