Mary Catherine Roller
Farmington Hills - Roller, Mary Catherine of Farmington Hills (formerly of Southfield), age 64 died Sept. 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late H. George and Rebecca Roller. Dearest sister of Larry (Barbara), George, Peggy (Greg) Fallows and Joseph. Preceded in death by Lisa. Cremation and private service have taken place. Please consider a donation to one of the organizations who were instrumental in supporting Mary: jvshuman services.org
~ clchomes.org
~ angelahospice.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.