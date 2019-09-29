Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church of Canton
Canton, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church of Canton
Canton, MI
Mary Caughlin


1929 - 2019
Mary Caughlin Obituary
Mary Caughlin

Canton - Mary Cadieux Caughlin died on September 3, 2019. She was the youngest child of Attorney Robert J. and Catherine Sullivan Cadieux of Whitcomb Avenue in Detroit. She was predeceased by her parents, three brothers Robert, Ray and Al Cadieux, and her husband Thomas J. Caughlin. She was born April 21, 1929 and attended St. Mary's of Redford High School, graduating in 1947. On May 2, 1959 she married Thomas J. Caughlin at St. Mary's of Redford. They resided in Livonia and attended St. Maurice Catholic Church. Tom Caughlin predeceased her in 1999. She is survived by her children Keith (Mary) Caughlin, Colleen (Mark) Petersen, Kerry Jones and Thomas "Chip" (Leonard Steinberg) Caughlin. Her grandchildren are: Timothy (Megan) Caughlin, Meghan Jones, Dennis Caughlin, Kyleen Jones, and Maggie and Kate Petersen. She will have a funeral mass at St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church of Canton, Michigan on October 4, 2019 at 10:30a.m., gathering at 10:00a.m. Mary wanted donations made to support victims of domestic violence in Wayne County at First Step 44567 Pinetree Drive Plymouth, MI 48170 in lieu of flowers. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
