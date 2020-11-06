Mary Celeste Lareau (nee Doran)Clawson - Mary Celeste Lareau, 87, of Clawson, Michigan arrived "SAFE HOME" Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from Bellbrook Hospice. Mary was born December 19, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan.Mary was a 1951 graduate of St. Cecilia High School in Detroit and also attended University of Detroit. Mary was predeceased in death by the love of her life David Casimir Lareau in 2002 and grandson "Little Charlie" 2017Mary is survived by her "Perfect 10" as she called them. Jeanne Marie (Chuck, deceased 2011) Koski, Ellen Lorraine (Brad) Gustafson, Catherine Mary (Steve) Sharbatz, David Francis (Jill) Lareau, Denise Marie (Timothy) Schwab, Mary Celeste (Glenn) Taylor, Monica Carol Lareau (Paul LaRue), Martin Doran (Marie) Lareau, John Patrick (Cindy) Lareau, Eileen Cara Sharkey; 25 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; devoted and loving sisters Catherine Emma Doran (Joe) Dovey, Ellen Lorraine Doran.Mary was a longtime member of The National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica. Good days or bad, Mary could always be seen in her special pew every holy day and Saturday at 6:30pm for Sunday mass.A funeral mass will take place at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica on Monday November 23 at 10:00 a.m