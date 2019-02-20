|
Mary Ciupka
St. Clair Shores - Passed away February 16, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Walter Jr. Dearest mother of Marcia (Robert) Novell, Diane Valentine, Gerianne (Robert) Koutnik and Laura (Peter) Roth. Loving grandma of John Moxon (deceased), Jessie (Rob) Brewer, Michael (Mackenzie) Novell, Sara (Cameron) Biery, Tracy (Brock) O'Neill, Kathryn (Alex) Farly and great grandma of Caleb Moxon; Logan and Madeline Biery; Henry, Joseph and Vivienne Farly; Kinley and Ryker O'Neill; Molly Novell and a great grandson on the way. She was predeceased by her 5 brothers. Visitation Thursday 2-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Scripture Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 13 Mile Rd. (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Friday 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 21100 Madison Street, St. Clair Shores. Expression of sympathy may be shared at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019