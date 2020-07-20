Mary Colleen VanZandt
Howell - Mary Colleen VanZandt, age 62 of Howell, passed away July 18th, 2020. For 31 years Mary touched many lives as a dedicated teacher for St. Fabian Catholic School. She was the beloved wife of Raymond for 31 years. Loving mother of Danny. Cherished sister of Thomas (Chris) Mulcahy, Sean Mulcahy, Marty (Nancy) Mulcahy and Christine (Don) Valley. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, July 21st, 2-8 pm and Wednesday, July 22nd, 2-8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In-State Thursday, July 23rd, 10 am until the time of her Funeral Mass 11 am at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial Donations appreciated to Michigan Humane Society. www.mccabefuneralhome.com