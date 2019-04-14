|
|
Mary Coogan
Dearborn Heights - Mary Coogan of Dearborn Heights passed away April 2, 2019 at the age of 88. Loving great-aunt of Elizabeth (Laith) Awdish, Cindy Sutton and Mike Sutton. Dear great-great-aunt of Gary Awdish, Kira (Brian) Crandall and Brandon Awdish. Proud great-great-great-aunt of Emma and Jackson Crandall. Lifelong best friend of Nellie Thompson. She leaves behind many other nieces and nephews and her faithful companion, Lily the cat.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019