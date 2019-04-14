Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Mary Coogan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Coogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Coogan


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Coogan Obituary
Mary Coogan

Dearborn Heights - Mary Coogan of Dearborn Heights passed away April 2, 2019 at the age of 88. Loving great-aunt of Elizabeth (Laith) Awdish, Cindy Sutton and Mike Sutton. Dear great-great-aunt of Gary Awdish, Kira (Brian) Crandall and Brandon Awdish. Proud great-great-great-aunt of Emma and Jackson Crandall. Lifelong best friend of Nellie Thompson. She leaves behind many other nieces and nephews and her faithful companion, Lily the cat.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now