Mary Cucchi Depman
- - Mary Cucchi Depman
Born in Detroit on October 17, 1927, died peacefully in her sleep in Bloomfield Hills on May 2, 2020 MARY CUCCHI DEPMAN - LOVING WIFE, MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER, GREAT GRANDMOTHER, AUNT, AND DEAR FRIEND. Mary loved, and was deeply loved in return by her large and wonderful family and friends. Mary never lost her great love of life, sharp wit or delightful sense of humor. Mary, matriarch of the Depman clan was a third generation Michigander, born to Joseph John Cucchi and Patricia Nacy. She graduated from Little Flower High School in Royal Oak. She attended St. Mary's College, Notre Dame. and graduated with honors in 1950. She went on to earn a master's degree in Library Science from Wayne State University in 1979. Mary enjoyed a long career as an educator. Her many years as the Librarian at St Hugo's Elementary School instilled her love of words and books in countless generations of children. At a friend's wedding Mary met the love of her life, Joe Depman. They were married at Shrine of the Little Flower in 1952. Mary is survived by five adoring children: Joseph B. Depman of Pontiac, Mary Depman-Beuchat (William, deceased) of Winchester, Indiana, Kate (Jim Woods) and Jeanne (Shawn Heiser) of San Francisco, and David (Xenia Sulimenko) of Prague, Czech Republic. Also 10 grandchildren: Nora, Paul, Matt, Luke, Brad, Connor, Nacy, Jimmy, Frank and Amelia; and four great grandchildren: Blake, Delanie, Leah and Aubrey. Mary now joins her husband, Joseph, sister, Patricia Thoresen, sister-in-law, Jeanne Noble, brothers-in-law, Jack Thoresen and Bill Noble, and her son-in law, Bill Beuchat. Due to the current extraordinary circumstances, a public memorial mass and internment at St. Hugo's will be held later this year. Date and time forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to St. Hugo School Library https://www.sthugoschool.org/ or St. Mary's College of Notre Dame, Indiana https://www.saintmarys.edu/about/invest-in-saint-marys.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 13 to May 17, 2020