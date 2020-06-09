Mary D. Moriset
Farmington - age 87, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Mark A. Moriset and son, William Moriset. She is the beloved mother of Michael (Lori) Moriset and Margaret Sutton (Jeff Stenzel); cherished grandmother of Michelle, Laura (James Ainscough), Trevor, and Rebecca; dearest sister of Theresa. Mary's family will hold a short service graveside at Woodmere Cemetery, Detroit , Saturday, June 13, 1pm. Friends are welcome to join the family for the service. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 248-474-5200.
Farmington - age 87, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Mark A. Moriset and son, William Moriset. She is the beloved mother of Michael (Lori) Moriset and Margaret Sutton (Jeff Stenzel); cherished grandmother of Michelle, Laura (James Ainscough), Trevor, and Rebecca; dearest sister of Theresa. Mary's family will hold a short service graveside at Woodmere Cemetery, Detroit , Saturday, June 13, 1pm. Friends are welcome to join the family for the service. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 248-474-5200.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.