Mary D. MorisetFarmington - age 87, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Mark A. Moriset and son, William Moriset. She is the beloved mother of Michael (Lori) Moriset and Margaret Sutton (Jeff Stenzel); cherished grandmother of Michelle, Laura (James Ainscough), Trevor, and Rebecca; dearest sister of Theresa. Mary's family will hold a short service graveside at Woodmere Cemetery, Detroit , Saturday, June 13, 1pm. Friends are welcome to join the family for the service. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 248-474-5200.