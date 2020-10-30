1/1
Mary "Maro" (Garoufalis) DeTomaso
Mary "Maro" DeTomaso (nee Garoufalis)

- - Age 90, October 29, 2020. Loving mother of Tony and Niky Hachigian (Jack). YiaYia of Christina Hachigian-Szukielowicz and Stephen Hachigian (fiancé Nicole Schlagheck). Family will receive friends Sunday (today) 12 - 8 PM at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Big Beaver & Maple Rd) Troy. Trisagion 6 PM. In state Monday Noon until Funeral Liturgy at 1 PM at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 760 W. Wattles Rd, Troy. Burial at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East.

Share memories and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
