Sister Mary Dominic Ciuzycki
- - Sister Mary Dominic (Irene) Ciuzycki, a member of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for 74 years, died March 22, 2019 at age 90. A native of Detroit, MI, she taught and was principal in elementary schools in Alabama, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. For six years she worked in the congregational archives in Rome. Assistant administrator in a home for the aged in Hollidaysburg, PA, she also served for many years as a receptionist at the provincial center and Holy Family Manor in Pittsburgh. She is survived by sister, Rose Pinazza of Farmington Hills, Michigan. Viewing took place at Holy Family Manor, 301 Nazareth Way, Ross Township, on Sunday, March 24 from 3:00 PM until the Wake service at 6:30 PM. Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated at Holy Family Manor Chapel on Monday, March 25 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, 310 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019