Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Mary Dorothy Payette

Mary Dorothy Payette Obituary
Mary Dorothy Payette

- - passed away August 23, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Farran. Preceded in death by her siblings, Janet Garske and John Payette and nephew, Philip Farran. Family will receive friends Saturday (today) 4 p.m. until Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Memorial tributes to the Capuchins.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 24, 2019
