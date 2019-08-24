|
|
Mary Dorothy Payette
- - passed away August 23, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Farran. Preceded in death by her siblings, Janet Garske and John Payette and nephew, Philip Farran. Family will receive friends Saturday (today) 4 p.m. until Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Memorial tributes to the Capuchins.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 24, 2019