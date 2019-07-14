Services
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Loretto
17116 Olympia
Redford Twp, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretto
17116 Olympia
Redford Twp, MI
Mary E. Brehm Obituary
Mary E. Brehm

Northville - Age 91, resident of Northville, passed away on July 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Kathy (Lou) Borland, Ken Brehm, Karla (Roger) Donawa, Kevin (Judy) Brehm, Rose Francis, Lily (Tom) Albrecht, and Chris (Marie) Brehm. Adored Aunt, grandmother of 16, and great grandmother of 18. Visitation- Fri., July 19, 2019 from 4-8pm at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 West Dunlap St., Northville, MI. Funeral Mass- Sat., July 20, 2019 Saturday at 11am, in state at 10:30am at Our Lady of Loretto, 17116 Olympia, Redford Twp., MI. Donations in lieu of flowers are appreciated to Our Lady of Loretto or DEAF C.A.N. Please share condolences and find addresses and flower info on: http://casterlinefuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
