Mary E. Campbell
Santee, SC - Mary E. Campbell (nee O'Neal), 87, of Santee, SC, formerly of Wayne, MI, passed away on September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald, who predeceased her in May of this year. Cherished mother of Donna (Steve) Albright, Marsha (Paul) Carlotto, and Brian. Loving grandmother of Jyotsna Fahr, Sunita Shahmehri, Ankit Kachhal, Colleen Carlotto, and Tyler Carlotto. Adoring great grandmother of Rachel, Ayla, Logan, Arav, Lily, and Albert. Dear sister of Glenn, Tommy, and Kenneth O'Neal. Predeceased by her parents James and Lois O'Neal, sister Dorothy Reed, and brothers James, Philip, JD, and Steve. A memorial service at Great Lakes National Cemetery, in Holly Hill, MI, will take place later this year. Arrangements by Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg, SC. 803.534.2645. simmonsfuneralhome.com