Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Parish
50 E. Annabelle Ave(corner of John R)
Hazel Park, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Parish
50 E. Annabelle Ave(corner of John R)
Hazel Park, MI
Mary E. Gorospe Obituary
Mary E. Gorospe

Hazel Park - Passed away August 10, 2019, at the age of 78. Beloved wife of George for 52 years. Dearest mother of Jacqueline (Robert) Pascarella, Suzanne (Robert) Marzano and George (Stacey) Gorospe. Loving grandmother of Joshua, Jacob and Jeremy Pascarella, Sydney Marzano, and Emily and Evan Gorospe. Dear sister of Joseph (the late Judy) Ranieri, John (Diane) Ranieri, Jim (Nancy) Ranieri, Ed Ranieri, Bob (Judy Harm) Ranieri and Jeanette (Paul) Cyr. Also survived by many loving friends and family members. Visitation Tuesday 2-8 p.m. with an evening rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. Instate Wednesday 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 50 E. Annabelle Ave(corner of John R) Hazel Park. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 12, 2019
