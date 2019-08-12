|
|
Mary E. Gorospe
Hazel Park - Passed away August 10, 2019, at the age of 78. Beloved wife of George for 52 years. Dearest mother of Jacqueline (Robert) Pascarella, Suzanne (Robert) Marzano and George (Stacey) Gorospe. Loving grandmother of Joshua, Jacob and Jeremy Pascarella, Sydney Marzano, and Emily and Evan Gorospe. Dear sister of Joseph (the late Judy) Ranieri, John (Diane) Ranieri, Jim (Nancy) Ranieri, Ed Ranieri, Bob (Judy Harm) Ranieri and Jeanette (Paul) Cyr. Also survived by many loving friends and family members. Visitation Tuesday 2-8 p.m. with an evening rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. Instate Wednesday 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 50 E. Annabelle Ave(corner of John R) Hazel Park. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 12, 2019