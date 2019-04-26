Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
- - Mary E. Macelt, age 68, April 22, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Walter and late Mildred. Dear sister of Walter (Claudia). Loving aunt of Amy, Kimberly, Jill, Walter and Matthew. Proud great aunt of 8. Visitation Sunday, April 28 from 2-9pm with 7pm Rosary and Monday 9am until time of Service 10am at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019
