Mary E. Macelt
- - Mary E. Macelt, age 68, April 22, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Walter and late Mildred. Dear sister of Walter (Claudia). Loving aunt of Amy, Kimberly, Jill, Walter and Matthew. Proud great aunt of 8. Visitation Sunday, April 28 from 2-9pm with 7pm Rosary and Monday 9am until time of Service 10am at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019