Mary Elizabeth Barrett
Warren - Mary Elizabeth Barrett, age 85 of Warren, died October 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul Joseph. Dear mother of Jack (Sherri), Nora (Mike) Sackey, and Susan (Doug) DePalma. Loving grandmother of Candis (Scott Ogilvie), Lauren (Ryan) Paton, Nick (Cris) DePalma, Jessica (William) Rundle, Kevin DePalma, and Jennifer Barrett. Great-grandmother of Sophie, Mack, and Barrett Paton, and Tommy Ogilvie. Sister of the late Helen Whitaker, John (Arlene) O'Connor, Kathleen (Fred) Voebel, the late Constance (the late Bill) Burke, Peter (the late Marilyn) O'Connor, and the late Anna O'Conner. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Funeral Service Friday at 10:30am at the Funeral Home. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
