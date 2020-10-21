Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Pannozzo
Rochester Hills - Pannozzo, Mary Elizabeth "Betty", age 87 of Rochester Hills, passed away October 19, 2020. Loving wife of Stephen Pannozzo for 55years, dear mother of Cynthia Ann (Bruce) MacNicol, Mary Catherine (the late Nelles) Ford, Teresa Waters and Lisa Susan (Joseph) DiTrapani. Cherished nanny of Melissa, Kristie, Summer, Joseph, Cheryl, Callum and Elena. Great grandmother of Makoa. Sister of Joseph Tracey and the late Earl (Margie) Tracey. Betty loved to travel and has been fortunate enough to enjoy many beautiful places with her beloved husband, Steve. She touched so many lives and will be missed by everyone that knew her. Funeral Service Saturday, October 24, 2020, 11:00 am at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, 3-8 pm. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com