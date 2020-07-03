1/1
Mary Elizabeth Scarpace
Mary Elizabeth Scarpace

Plymouth - Mary Elizabeth Scarpace, age 75 of Plymouth passed away on July 1, 2020. Wife of Dr. Frederick Scarpace; loving mother of Amy Rogers, Matthew Waligorski, Andrea (Mike) Waker, Lisa (Jim) Marusak, Lucia (Robert) Meehan, Leah Scarpace and Lauren (Erin) Scarpace; proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, Thomas Waligorski. Visitation at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth Monday, July 6, 2020, 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Rosary service at 7:00 PM. In state Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 47650 North Territorial Rd., Plymouth, Michigan from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 9:30 AM. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share memories at www.schrader-howell.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home - Plymouth
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
