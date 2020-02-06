Services
Rochester Hills - Mary Ellen Hennessy, age 83 of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020. Mary was born in Brooklyn, New York, the oldest daughter of Edward & Jennie McNamara. She graduated from St Theresa of Avila Catholic School in 1955. In 1960 Mary married the love of her life, Charlie Hennessy. They travelled the world together and were married for 57 years before Charlie passed away in January, 2018. She is survived by her children, John, Trish (Tom) Hammett and Ed (Liza), her grandchildren Michael, Megan, Caitlin, Madison and Alison; and her sister, Margaret Golden, plus countless nieces & nephews. Mary was a devout Catholic and active member of the St. Regis Parish & School. She loved ice cream, doing word search puzzles, watching General Hospital & The Bachelor. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, February 11, 2020 between 4:00pm and 8:00pm at Pixley Funeral Home, 3530 Auburn Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326. Prayer service at 10:00am followed by Memorial Mass at 10:30am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3691 Lincoln Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . www.pixleyfhauburnhills.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -