Mary Ellen Jardine-Claypool
- - Mary Ellen Jardine-Claypool, August 4, 2019, Age 58. Beloved wife of Jim Claypool. Loving mother of Jimmy, Karen (Tyler Tenlen) and Charlotte Aufdenberg (Chad). Cherished daughter of Gerald and the late Karen Jardine. Beautiful sister of Michael Jardine (Rachel), Suzie Jardine Tresnak (Tom), Kathleen Jardine (Rich Mergel) and Christopher Jardine. MeMe will be missed by all her loving nieces and nephews. Dear friend and partner in crime Jeanenne Keeley and Fiona Taggart and the loved Estates Gang. Special Thank You to the University of Michigan Hospital and Hospice of Michigan. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers and Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak (between 13 and 14 Mile Rds), 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon at Woodland, Birmingham. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Ste 2110, New York, NY 10122) and the Judson Center.
