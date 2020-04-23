|
Mary Ellen Krueger-Halstead
Mary Ellen Krueger-Halstead, born, October 3, 1928, in the city of Detroit, passed away peacefully at 91 years of age on April 23, 2020 in her home, to join her loving husband, John Floyd Halstead. Mary Ellen was raised by the Salvation Army family and later met the love of her life there, John Floyd, a tuba player in the Salvation Army Band. It was a marriage made in heaven! They were happily married for 60 years and their love and respect for one another shined through! Together they proudly raised (3) sons David Floyd., Michael John, and Philip George in their lifetime family home of Livonia, Michigan, and created many long-lasting family memories there hosting family gatherings and offering a chance to share her love for cooking, baking and sharing fun stories. They also spent quality, family time together camping, boating, and fishing in the quaint town of East Tawas, Michigan, for many years.
A doting and loving grandmother survived by her sister Ruthie Valley; her three sons, (6) Grandchildren Steven Halstead (Kelly), Erik Halstead (Kim), Katie Stewart (Greg), Kurtis Halstead (Teresa), Philip Halstead, Kelina Chou (Michael) and; (14) Great Grandchildren Derrick & Michael Stewart; Eloise, Ronan Chou & Forrest Halstead; Kloe & Saylor Halstead; Justin, Joel, & Jenna Halstead; Sydney, Kendall, Sarah, Natalie Halstead; and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren; Zoey & Jasper Halstead, Blake Halstead.
Mary was predeceased by her husband John Halstead, her brother, James Krueger: her sisters Helen Griffith and Dorothy Buckton; daughter in law Carol Halstead; great granddaughter, Kloe Halstead and her parents Karl K. Krueger and Lucille Becker Krueger.
No funeral services will be conducted at this time.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020