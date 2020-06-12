Mary Ellen "Ellie" PierceBirmingham - Died peacefully on June 9th at the age of 83. Ellie is survived by her spouse of more than 50 years, Donald A. Pierce Jr. and their three children Susan Pierce Mavrides (Stephen), Brad Pierce (Elizabeth) and David Pierce (Patricia). Her sister, Dora Grover (William). Her beloved eight grandchildren: Dylan, Stacia, Jake, and Spencer Mavrides, Cooper and Graham Pierce, and Mackenzie and Durfee Pierce. A Celebration of Life for family members and close friends will be held at a future date.View obituary and sign tribute wall at